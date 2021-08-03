Live events coming up in Gregory

(GREGORY, SD) Live events are coming to Gregory.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gregory area:

Keya Paha County Fair Springview, NE

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 42994 902nd Rd, Springview, NE

The Keya Paha Historical Society welcomes you to experience 100 years of County history come to life, by beginning your visit at this unique museum in Springview. Here, inquire about guided tours...

BROOMSTICK BARREL SERIES WINNER, SD Winner, SD

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 E 3rd St, Winner, SD

EVENT DETAILS Barrels & 3D Poles Need to attend 4 of 7 races to qualify for awards exhibitions 5:00 PM Entries close at 6:15 PM with peewees at 6:30 followed by the open barrels, pole exhibitions...

Burke Jr Rodeo Burke, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 919 Franklin St, Burke, SD

August 14th 2021 If you need the entry form emailed or mailed just let me know!

Geddes Fur Trader days after the Rodeo Geddes, SD

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

we will be playing after the bull riding competition approximately 930. if there's bad weather the music will be at the Blue Room bar and grill

BGO 2021 Platte, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 27574 Golf Course Rd, Platte, SD

BGO 2021 - Walking the Red Carpet Dress up as your favorite movie theme, character, etc. 9 Holes of golf, 9 more holes of Guddah Golf and Silent Auction, Live Auction. Prizes to be given away!