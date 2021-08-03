Rabun Gap calendar: Events coming up

(RABUN GAP, GA) Rabun Gap is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rabun Gap area:

Dillard Bluegrass and Barbeque Festival Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 892 Franklin St, Dillard, GA

The combination of bluegrass music and barbecue creates a fun weekend for all. People come from across the nation to compete in the KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) Georgia State Championship...

David Lee's Sunday Gospel Brunch 17th Big E Fest Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 201 W. Savannah, Clayton, GA 30525

Gospel Hour Brunch with World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist David Lee and Award Winning Food catered by Clayton Cafe, at Rabun County Civic.

2021 Annual Company Retreat Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 768 Franklin St, Dillard, GA

We will be stepping it up a notch for our next retreat so you don't to miss a minute.

Gristmill Visit — The Hambidge Center Rabun Gap, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Hambidge Ct, Rabun Gap, GA

Visit the Hambidge Gristmill on August 7 in Rabun Gap, GA!

Road Trip: Historic Dillard House Resort In The Georgia Mountains Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 768 Franklin St, Dillard, GA

Nestled in the paradise of the Georgia mountains, in the Little Tennessee Valley of the Blue Ridge Mountains and only two miles away from North Carolina the Dillard House Resort is a true gem. The...