Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rabun Gap, GA

Rabun Gap calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 5 days ago

(RABUN GAP, GA) Rabun Gap is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rabun Gap area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdCnw_0bGRExwm00

Dillard Bluegrass and Barbeque Festival

Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 892 Franklin St, Dillard, GA

The combination of bluegrass music and barbecue creates a fun weekend for all. People come from across the nation to compete in the KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) Georgia State Championship...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hwXs_0bGRExwm00

David Lee's Sunday Gospel Brunch 17th Big E Fest

Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 201 W. Savannah, Clayton, GA 30525

Gospel Hour Brunch with World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist David Lee and Award Winning Food catered by Clayton Cafe, at Rabun County Civic.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oe4sJ_0bGRExwm00

2021 Annual Company Retreat

Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 768 Franklin St, Dillard, GA

We will be stepping it up a notch for our next retreat so you don't to miss a minute.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZV5fR_0bGRExwm00

Gristmill Visit — The Hambidge Center

Rabun Gap, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 Hambidge Ct, Rabun Gap, GA

Visit the Hambidge Gristmill on August 7 in Rabun Gap, GA!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFEF6_0bGRExwm00

Road Trip: Historic Dillard House Resort In The Georgia Mountains

Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 768 Franklin St, Dillard, GA

Nestled in the paradise of the Georgia mountains, in the Little Tennessee Valley of the Blue Ridge Mountains and only two miles away from North Carolina the Dillard House Resort is a true gem. The...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap, GA
21
Followers
200
Post
948
Views
ABOUT

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dillard, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Rabun Gap, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Bluegrass Music#Barbecue#Kcbs#Rabun County Civic#Ga Visit#Ga Nestled
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy