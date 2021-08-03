Events on the Atkins calendar

(ATKINS, VA) Live events are coming to Atkins.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atkins:

Official Dailey & Vincent Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 117 E Main St, Marion, VA

Dailey and Vincent never disappoint. Every member of this band is super talented and they are incredible entertainers. Counting down the days until I can attend another D&V concert!

Lincoln Theatre - Marion VA Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 117 E Main St, Marion, VA

Lincoln Theatre - Marion VA is on Facebook. To connect with Lincoln Theatre - Marion VA, join Facebook today.

Saturday Night August Cruise-In Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Cruise-In's are Back!! Join us every 3rd Saturday at the Marion Farmers Market Pavilion, located on the corner of Chestnut & Cherry St. from 6-9pm. Our Cruise-In's run from May - October. This...

Music in the Park Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2854 Park Blvd, Marion, VA

Music in the Park is an event at Hungry Mother State Park every Friday during the summer! This week will be Relay for life on August 13. There will be music at the beach All shows are at the...

Kruger Brothers and More on Song of the Mountains Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 117 E Main St, Marion, VA

The Kruger Brothers will headline Song of the Mountains on Saturday, August 7th at the historic Lincoln Theatre in Marion, VA. Also on this nationally televised concert taping will be Mountain Sam...