Cross Plains calendar: What's coming up

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Cross Plains has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cross Plains:

Coleman Farmers Market Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 W Live Oak St, Coleman, TX

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 9:00am - 12:00pm Location: 100 West Live Oak Street

Childhood Immunizations Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Coleman, TX

Ballinger Health Department in partnership with CCT, will provide immunizations for Coleman County Students! You can register at the Back-to-School Bonanza on July 31st at the Bill Franklin Center.

Miles for Meals 5K Eastland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:45 AM

Address: 100 Little Maverick Trail, Eastland, TX

The Old Rip 5K Run benefiting Meals on Wheels of Eastland is on Saturday October 2, 2021. It includes the following events: 5K and Kids Fun Run.

Myrla Ophelia Howell Clyde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 105 Oak St, Clyde, TX

Myrla Ophelia Howell, 85, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 in a Granbury nursing home. A memorial service will be held at 1000 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel of Clyde.

Back 2 School Bash Cisco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1498 I-20 Frontage, Cisco, TX

Back 2 School Bash is a great way to start off the school year for all ages! Come out and join in the fun games and activities we will have here at Myrtle Wilks Community Center. There will be...