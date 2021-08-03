Cancel
Dubois, WY

Dubois calendar: What's coming up

Dubois Journal
(DUBOIS, WY) Live events are lining up on the Dubois calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dubois:

64th Annual Dubois Volunteer Fire Department Buffalo Barbecue.

Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 909 W Rams Horn St, Dubois, WY

Located at Dubois Town Park from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

26th Annual Dubois Quilt Festival

Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 Stalnaker St, Dubois, WY

Never Sweat Needlers Quilt Guild. Professional level quits displayed at the Headwaters Art Center. August 13, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. August 14, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. August 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Graveside service

Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Dubois, WY

Here is Phyllis Shattuck’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on July 22, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Phyllis Shattuck of Casper, Wyoming, born...

“Torrey Canyon Geology Adventure Trek”

Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 909 W Rams Horn St, Dubois, WY

Join us to explore the geologic record of mountain building and basin formation in Torrey Canyon. There, we will examine ancient igneous and metamorphic rocks that underlie northwest Wyoming.

Horse Speak® All-Inclusive Retreat

Dubois, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1480 E Fork Rd, Dubois, WY

Join Sharon Wilsie, Heidi Potter and Laura Wilsie for an unforgettable and enriching experience at Bitterroot Ranch, home to over 200 horses of various levels, breeds and ages. Retreat guests will...

With Dubois Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

