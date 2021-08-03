Cancel
Mount Nebo, WV

Mount Nebo events calendar

Mt Nebo Updates
(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mount Nebo:

Salmon Run-n-SUP

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Salmon Run Boat Ramp, Summerville Lake, Summersville, WV

The weekly Summersville Run Group invites you to a run and paddle evening at Summersville Lake Salmon Run at 6pm. RSVPs required. About this Event Salmon Run-n-SUP The weekly Summersville Run...

83 Acre Fayette County Farm

Rainelle, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Preview: ATV Tours Monday, August 16th, from 4-5 pm.No Reserve, Selling to the highest bidder!83 Acr...

New River Gorge Bridge Day

Victor, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: US-19, Victor, WV

On the 3rd Saturday of October every year, the New River Gorge Bridge closes to traffic and opens to attitude! BASE jumpers, rappellers, vendors and spectators share the excitement, spectacle, the...

Yoga and Paint at the Park

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 19 Memorial Park Rd Suite B, Summersville, WV

Teen Painting & Yoga at Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park About this Event **This event is for Nicholas County teens 14-18 years only. Come out for a fun evening sponsored by NIC (Nicholas...

1st EVER Cherry River Festival Bike Show

Richwood, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6 White Ave, Richwood, WV

EVERYONE IS WELCOME! We will hold the Bike Show from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Judging shortly after. Then we ask everyone to join us for a cruise through the Cherry River Festival Parade. We want to load up...

Mt Nebo Updates

Mt Nebo, WV
With Mt Nebo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

