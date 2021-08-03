Events on the Lockwood calendar

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Lockwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lockwood:

J-Dawg Open Championship Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2 SE 20th Rd # A, Lamar, MO

18-hole individual stroke play tourney $50.00 entry- cart included Cash Prizes Flights determined after play is completed Open to everyone—maximum 36 players Will have senior flight if enough sign...

Weekly Par 3 Skins Game Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 SE 20th Rd, Lamar, MO

OPEN TO GUESTS AND MEMBERS Cost $15 ($9 to the pot, $6 to Jeremy’s Creek). All 9 holes will be 145 yards or less. If you don’t make birdie, pick up. Closest to the pin will play first. As soon as...

Event Space Booking Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Junkyard Farmgirl is a DIY art studio and retail space on the town square in Lamar, MO. I'm Angie, the Junkyard Farmgirl, and I help folks tap into their creativity to unleash their full artistic...

22nd Annual Ladies Retreat Everton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 404 Rte O, Everton, MO

Come join us for our FREE 22nd annual ladies retreat, Bloom Where You Are Planted, featuring speakers Beckie Gorman , Dr. TIna Bernard and harpist Denise Fink. Registration and breakfast starts at...

Picnic in the Park Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join us every 4th Thursday starting in March for Picnic In The Park (except in August). Come and enjoy lunch and dinner outdoors in our beautiful Lamar City Park. Coming and enjoy some amazing...