Hosford, FL

Live events Hosford — what’s coming up

Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
 5 days ago

(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are lining up on the Hosford calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hosford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pDP9_0bGREcel00

Basic II

Midway, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL

Our Basic II course is an intermediate four hour course that is designed for people who have already taken a CCW class or just want to learn how to use their handgun.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkLCn_0bGREcel00

Remote Pilot Training - Quincy

Quincy, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 155 Research Road, Quincy, FL 32351

Training to prepare for the FAA Exam to obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dchGl_0bGREcel00

Youth Celebration

Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8583 Salem Rd, Quincy, FL

Summer Youth Event Hosted By 5F Farm Event Center. Put together by DJ Dean Brown.Proceeds Benefit: PALAS and GIFT

EarthKry & Rik Jam

Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 8583 Salem Rd, Quincy, FL

Back again for an evening of good Vibes. EarthKry playing alongside first-timer in Quincy, Rik Jam. Free Beer until Keg runs dry.

TACTICAL CARBINE I

Midway, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL

The civilian Tactical Carbine Class involves basic operation of the tactical carbine, primarily the AR platform but any semiautomatic rifle with a detachable box magazine will work. \n

With Hosford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

