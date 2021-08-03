Live events Hosford — what’s coming up

(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are lining up on the Hosford calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hosford:

Basic II Midway, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL

Our Basic II course is an intermediate four hour course that is designed for people who have already taken a CCW class or just want to learn how to use their handgun.



Remote Pilot Training - Quincy Quincy, FL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 155 Research Road, Quincy, FL 32351

Training to prepare for the FAA Exam to obtain a Remote Pilot Certificate

Youth Celebration Quincy, FL

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8583 Salem Rd, Quincy, FL

Summer Youth Event Hosted By 5F Farm Event Center. Put together by DJ Dean Brown.Proceeds Benefit: PALAS and GIFT

EarthKry & Rik Jam Quincy, FL

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 8583 Salem Rd, Quincy, FL

Back again for an evening of good Vibes. EarthKry playing alongside first-timer in Quincy, Rik Jam. Free Beer until Keg runs dry.

TACTICAL CARBINE I Midway, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL

The civilian Tactical Carbine Class involves basic operation of the tactical carbine, primarily the AR platform but any semiautomatic rifle with a detachable box magazine will work.

