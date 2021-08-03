Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

At least 3 injured in Sweden shooting amid rise in violence

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vrWN_0bGREbm200

HELSINKI — (AP) — A shooting Tuesday in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad has left at least three people seriously injured, police said.

Swedish police received an alert Tuesday afternoon that several loud bangs were heard in one of the districts of the city. Police soon arrived at the scene with several patrols.

Authorities say two men, aged 20 and 30, and a woman, aged 60, have suffered serious injuries and are being treated in a hospital.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the shooting, but it comes amid a rise in gun violence in the Scandinavian nation.

A report by the Swedish national council for crime prevention said this year that Sweden is the only European country where fatal shootings have risen significantly since 2000, primarily because of the violent activities of organized criminal gangs.

“We are currently working to get an overview of how many are injured. An ambulance has been called to the scene,” police spokesman Richard Lundqvist was quoted as telling local newspaper Sydsvenskan.

On Monday evening, there were also reports of shootings in the same area in Kristianstad, the Swedish news agency TT reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
63K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Criminal Gangs#Ap#Swedish#Scandinavian#European#Sydsvenskan#Tt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Related
ProtestsNew York Post

News cameraman dies after attack by far-right mob protesting LGBTQ march

A TV news cameraman died in the country of Georgia after he was brutally attacked by a far-right mob protesting an LGBTQ Pride march, his employer says. Alexander Lashkarav, 37, who worked for the independent station TV Pirveli, was found dead in his bed early Sunday after his violent beatdown in the former Soviet republic’s capital city, Tbilisi, last week, the Guardian reported.
Public SafetyThe Independent

Men suspected of assassinating Haiti’s president shown to media

A group of 17 suspects detained in the brazen killing of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise were paraded in front of media on Thursday, along with a slew of seized weapons and foreign passports. Most of the men, seen bruised and sitting on the floor in handcuffs, are from Colombia, while...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Panic erupts on Bourbon Street amid shooting that left five men injured

A shooting early Sunday morning in the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter left five men injured and sent scores of tourists running for their lives, according to a report. Pandemonium broke out at 3 a.m. in the city’s famed neighborhood after a barrage of gunshots were fired near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue, WVUE reported, citing police.
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Teenaged School Attacker Who Killed Nine In Kazan Found Insane

MOSCOW -- A court-ordered psychiatric examination has concluded that a teenager who attacked a school in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan in May, killing nine people, is mentally ill. The Public Monitoring Commission (ONK) rights group said on July 21 that medical personnel at the Moscow-based Serbsky medical center had concluded...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

2 guards taken hostage by inmates at prison in Sweden

OSLO, Norway — (AP) — Two inmates took a pair of prison guards hostage Wednesday at a Swedish penitentiary and are barricaded inside in what the country's prison department called “a very dangerous situation.”. The inmates abducted the prison officers after breaking into a guards' room soon after midday and...
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

Norway remembers July 22 attacks 10 years ago that killed 77

July 22 (UPI) -- Officials and residents in Norway on Thursday are commemorating the deaths of 77 people 10 years ago at the hands of a political extremist. The killer, Anders Breivik, launched two attacks on July 22, 2011, by setting off a bomb in Oslo. The blast killed several people and caused significant damage to government buildings.
WorldBirmingham Star

Georgian TV Cameraman Dies, Was Injured Amid Anti-LGBT Violence

A Georgian TV cameraman who was among dozens of journalists attacked by a right-wing mob during a melee aimed at LGBT campaigners has died. Co-workers of Lekso Lashkarava said on July 11 that he had died, apparently of injuries suffered during the violence six days earlier, but provided no further details.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

At least 2 dead, 4 injured in shootings early Sunday in Seattle

SEATTLE — At least two people were killed in four separate shootings in and around downtown Seattle early Sunday morning, police said. SPD originally tweeted that there were two deaths, but since said that one of the deaths may have been reported twice. Officials are working with Seattle Fire and Harborbview Medical Center to confirm.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Ten Years On, Utoya Massacre Survivors Seek To Confront Demons

Ten years after the bloodiest attack in Norway's post-war history, survivors of the Utoya massacre say the country needs to finally face up to the far-right ideology behind the massacre. The island of Utoya, located in a lake northwest of the capital, Oslo, where most of the 77 killings occurred,...
Public SafetyBBC

I survived Norway's worst terror attack

On 22 July 2011, far-right extremist Anders Breivik set off a car bomb outside government offices in Oslo and, two hours later, attacked a summer camp for young political activists on Utøya island. Seventy-seven people were killed that day - most of them on the island. Lisa Husby was 19...
EuropeWWAY NewsChannel 3

Norway mourns 77 dead a decade after extremist attack

NORWAY (AP) — Commemorations have begun to mark 10 years since Norway’s worst ever peacetime slaughter. On July 22, 2011, right wing extremist Anders Breivik set off a bomb in the capital, Oslo, killing eight people, before heading to tiny Utoya island where he stalked and shot dead 69 mostly teen members of the Labor Party’s youth wing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy