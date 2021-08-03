Northlake Mall says those 17 and younger will need chaperone earlier

CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall announced Tuesday that it is adjusting the time those ages 17 and under will need a chaperone to shop.

The mall’s current Youth Supervision Policy, which starts at 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays will be changing to start at 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Under the new policy, all visitors aged 17 and under must be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m.

The change goes into effect August 13.

According to the mall, the policy was established to ensure all guests can enjoy a safe, pleasant, family friendly shopping environment.

