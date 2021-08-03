Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Northlake Mall says those 17 and younger will need chaperone earlier

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMQsC_0bGREZxS00

CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall announced Tuesday that it is adjusting the time those ages 17 and under will need a chaperone to shop.

The mall’s current Youth Supervision Policy, which starts at 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays will be changing to start at 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

[ ALSO READ: Concord Mills ‘Youth Supervision Program’ for kids under 18 in effect ]

Under the new policy, all visitors aged 17 and under must be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m.

The change goes into effect August 13.

According to the mall, the policy was established to ensure all guests can enjoy a safe, pleasant, family friendly shopping environment.

For more details regarding the policy, click here.

(WATCH: Woman, daughter nearly carjacked by man with knife at SouthPark Mall)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
45K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northlake Mall#The Mall#Chaperone#Southpark Mall Rrb#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

LA-based JINYA Ramen Bar opening in Uptown and SouthPark

JINYA Ramen Bar is slated to open September 6 in the new Ally Charlotte Center tower in Uptown. And this just in: They’re planning a second location, too. The second location will open in the Hazel SouthPark Apartments retail space in early 2022. It’ll be in a corner space just off Barclay Downs Drive. Why […] The post LA-based JINYA Ramen Bar opening in Uptown and SouthPark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 3

Community Policy