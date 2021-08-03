Cancel
Hana, HI

Live events coming up in Hana

Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 5 days ago

(HANA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Hana calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hana area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5pq3_0bGREY4j00

Hana - 10:00 AM Class Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED - Blended Learning - Online activity is required. - 10:00 AM Class

Hana, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4224 Hana Hwy, Hana, HI

The 2021 Basic Life Support (BLS) course provides healthcare providers and public safety professionals the knowledge and skills necessary to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies in adult...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40f0Iz_0bGREY4j00

Exotic Tropical Fruit, Coffee & Chocolate Tasting Adventure

Hana, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 41319 Hana Hwy, Hana, HI

Explore all the "ono" (that is, "delicious" in Hawaiian) exotic fruits, coffee, and chocolate that ONO Organic Farms has to offer! On this tour, appropriate for all ages, you'll embark on a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxU0Q_0bGREY4j00

Youth Art Exhibition 2021

Makawao, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2841 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI

Youth Art Exhibition 2021 Fri, Aug 6, 2021 4:00 PM Fri, Aug 27, 2021 4:00 PM This unique exhibition showcases the work of 250+ youth participating in the Hui's summer arts programming. The result...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUKtc_0bGREY4j00

Maui Bellydance Jungle Garden Retreat with Zoe Jakes

Haiku, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 Door of Faith Road, Haiku, HI 96708

Join Zoe Jakes on the beautiful island of Maui and immerse yourself in dance with a total of 14 hours of BellyDance training!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DFae_0bGREY4j00

Hana Library Story Time

Hana, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 4111 Hana Hwy, Hana, HI

Story time at the library is a great way to spend time with your keiki. Listen to stories, sing songs, create crafts, and meet new friends. Call (808) 248-4848 for more information.

Hana Digest

Hana Digest

Hana, HI
With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

