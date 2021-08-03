Cancel
Enterprise, UT

Coming soon: Enterprise events

(ENTERPRISE, UT) Enterprise has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Enterprise area:

Annual Southern Utah Car Show

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 160 N 200 E, Ivins, UT

Come join the Utah Veterans Alliance for our 5th Annual free car show.There will be cars, resource booths, food trucks, activities for the children and

Beauty And The Beast

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Buy Disney's Beauty and The Beast tickets now to see the best live theatre on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 8:30 pm at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Centre for the Arts in Ivins, UT.

Simon Fest Presents: Daddy Long Legs

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 881 Coyote Gulch Ct, Ivins, UT

The plot centers around Judy Abbott, who at seventeen, receives an astonishingly large scholarship from an unknown man. She catches a glimpse of her secret benefactor from the back and knows he is...

Day Trip to the Grand Canyon

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Main St & 100 North, Ivins, UT

When: Tuesday August 10, 2021 Leave Ivins City Hall at 8:30am and return by 6:30pmWho: Everyone! (Minors must be accompanied by an adult)Cost covers bus ride and entrance fee. Please plan to bring...

In-Warehouse Hiring Event: Part Time Event Specialist

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

In-Warehouse Hiring Event: Part Time Event Specialist Apply today and join us on Wednesday, August 4th, from 11 AM - 3 PM at the Costco in Saint George, UT , for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will...

