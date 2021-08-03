Live events Sturgis — what’s coming up

(STURGIS, MS) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sturgis:

Jameson Rodgers (RICK'S IN STARKVILLE ) Starkville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 319B Highway 182 East, Starkville, MS 39759

Jameson Rogers (rescheduled) show for Rick's on Friday, September 10

Frank Foster Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 319B Highway 182 East, Starkville, MS

Frank Foster Friday, 8/27 at Rick's Cafe Doors open at 8:00PM

Kid’s Skating Party Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 830 Louisville St, Starkville, MS

Any kid age 5 and up is invited to join us at Sk8te Odyssey for skating and pizza!!!

Luke Wood at Georgia Blue Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 S Jackson St, Starkville, MS

Come on out for a free night of music from the amazing Luke Wood! An Alabama native, Luke Wood was born in Birmingham and raised in small towns on the outskirts of the city. He is an American...

Sudduth Elementary School Open House, Appt. Only Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 Greenfield St, Starkville, MS

Sudduth Elementary School will host Back to School Open House on Tuesday, August 3, from 10 am until 2 pm by appointment only. Sign up link will be shared with parents prior to August 3.