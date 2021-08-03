Cancel
Sturgis, MS

Live events Sturgis — what’s coming up

Sturgis Today
Sturgis Today
 5 days ago

(STURGIS, MS) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sturgis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42iF7C_0bGRERte00

Jameson Rodgers (RICK'S IN STARKVILLE )

Starkville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 319B Highway 182 East, Starkville, MS 39759

Jameson Rogers (rescheduled) show for Rick's on Friday, September 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIzvf_0bGRERte00

Frank Foster

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 319B Highway 182 East, Starkville, MS

Frank Foster Friday, 8/27 at Rick's Cafe Doors open at 8:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpMeC_0bGRERte00

Kid’s Skating Party

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 830 Louisville St, Starkville, MS

Any kid age 5 and up is invited to join us at Sk8te Odyssey for skating and pizza!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeCDl_0bGRERte00

Luke Wood at Georgia Blue

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 S Jackson St, Starkville, MS

Come on out for a free night of music from the amazing Luke Wood! An Alabama native, Luke Wood was born in Birmingham and raised in small towns on the outskirts of the city. He is an American...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArOLN_0bGRERte00

Sudduth Elementary School Open House, Appt. Only

Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 Greenfield St, Starkville, MS

Sudduth Elementary School will host Back to School Open House on Tuesday, August 3, from 10 am until 2 pm by appointment only. Sign up link will be shared with parents prior to August 3.

Sturgis Today

Sturgis Today

Sturgis, MS
With Sturgis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

