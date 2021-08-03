Acadiana Schools: Updates to COVID plans

View more in
Education
Related
Louisiana State|Posted by99.9 KTDY
Which Parishes In Louisiana Have The Highest Covid Cases?
With the covid numbers rising in Louisiana I started to wonder what the numbers were in each parish. After several hours of looking at data, I realized that if I was looking for these numbers then someone else is probably looking too.
Education|stjohnsource.com
Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...
Columbia, SC|counton2.com
As COVID cases rise, Gov. McMaster says closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer, ‘personal responsibility is’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster fired off a series of tweets on Tuesday regarding the use of face masks in schools. Coronavirus cases are again rising as students across the state inch closer to a new school year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 800 new daily cases on Tuesday.
Lafayette, LA|Posted by99.9 KTDY
Lafayette Doctor Plans On Pulling Her Kids Out Of Public School System With No Mask Mandate In Place
One Lafayette doctor was recently featured on a national news report as she explained the decision to pull her two children out of school ahead of the upcoming year. With no mask mandate currently in place for the Lafayette Parish School System, new CDC guidelines may lend to the LPSS changing their strategy before the year begins.
Education|cbs17
After CDC says vaccinated students, teachers don’t need masks, Gov. Cooper could issue new guidance for schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As students and teachers get closer to a return to school in North Carolina, the CDC says those who have been vaccinated do not need masks. Governor Roy Cooper says the state is looking at adjusting with the new health guidance adding that officials will do what’s best for students and staff.
Orlando, FL|fox4now.com
Amid COVID-19 surge, FL governor threatens to withhold funding from school districts with mask mandates
ORLANDO, Fla. — The spread of COVID-19 in Florida shows no sign of slowing down. The state broke a record Sunday for current hospitalizations. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases. That's according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.
Mississippi State|Posted byMagnolia State Live
After one week without masks, COVID outbreak forces two Mississippi high schools to close, go virtual
A Mississippi school district reported Friday that two of its schools would close to in-person instruction and switch to virtual learning after an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The closures came after only one week of school. The Lamar County School District said high schools in Oak Grove and Purvis...
Louisiana State|theadvocate.com
Some Louisiana schools will offer $10 per COVID test to protect kids; but not all are participating
Drawing on millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money, Louisiana is offering the state’s 1,700-plus public and private K-12 schools the chance to conduct routine but voluntary testing of students and staff for the deadly coronavirus, whether they are showing symptoms or not. Not only is the state paying...
Pierre, SD|kelo.com
Families set to receive food assistance for school children due to COVID-19
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Help is on the way for families with school-aged children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Department of Education (DOE) will be providing assistance with food costs to families who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19 related school closures.
Public Health|Posted byWJCT News
COVID Cases Overwhelm Hospitals; Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Plan For Public Schools
COVID-19 infections are rising in Florida and hospitals are filling up with patients sick with the Delta variant. Public hospitals serve a large portion of the 9,000 people currently hospitalized, with numbers rising daily. Justin Senior, CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, joined us on the program...
Tennessee State|WTVCFOX
Tennessee Speaker threatens special session if schools close or require masks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has threated to ask for a Special Session if schools close, require masks or segregate students based on vaccination status in the classroom this year. Sexton made the comments in response to test scores showing Tennessee declined across all subjects among...
Posted byMust Read Alaska
Mask outrage at school board meeting: Many parents testify they will pull students from Anchorage schools, some will move
Over 100 people testified at the Anchorage School Board on Tuesday, and most stated that their children’s social, psychological, physical, and emotional health was being put at risk by the superintendent’s mask mandate for the coming school year. Another 914 parents sent emails to the school board on the matter of the masks.
Education|WGAL
Central Pennsylvania school districts make COVID-19 plans for fall
There are still a lot of questions about how COVID-19 will impact the upcoming school year in central Pennsylvania. Will districts require masks? Will schools check vaccination status? At this point, the decisions will happen district by district. To help parents and students get ready, WGAL checked in with every...
Education|NPR
Students face greater Covid-19 risks! Education secretary says "students need to be in classroom", but "just 28% of the country's 12- to 15-year-olds were fully vaccinated"
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has a message for schools across the country ahead of the new school year: Students need to be in classrooms. "That's where students learn best," Cardona told NPR's A Martínez. "Schools are more than just places where students learn how to read and write — they're communities. They're like second families to our students."
Education|parentherald.com
U.S. Schools Plan Weekly COVID-19 Testing of Students and Staff Regardless of Vaccination Status
As schools across the U.S. are re-opening to in-person classes, some school districts are preparing to roll out weekly COVID-19 testing of the students and staff, whether they have been vaccinated or not. The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed the plans on July 29, stating that the requirement complies...
Baton Rouge, LA|Daily Iberian
Edwards' new COVID order upends schools' plans to go mask-optional
BATON ROUGE, La. - The plans of many Louisiana schools to make masking optional for the about-to-start 2021-22 school year were upended Monday when Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he is once again making mask-wearing mandatory indoors, including inside school buildings. The order takes effect Wednesday and applies to...
Morganton, NC|Morganton News Herald
Return to school COVID plans up for talk at special meeting
The Burke County Board of Education has called a special meeting for Thursday to address a single item of business, but an important one. Return to school plans as they relate to COVID-19 measures will be the focus of the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the Olive Hill Room at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
Lafayette, LA|theadvocate.com
As COVID surges in Acadiana, hospitals consider next steps
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Lafayette General have activated their surge plans to accommodate a dramatic increase in COVID-positive hospitalizations in recent weeks caused primarily by the new, more easily transmitted delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. "We've seen about a 425% increase in COVID hospitalizations in...
New Orleans, LA|Posted byWWL
Gov. Edwards on children wearing masks in school: 'Why wouldn't we?'
Louisiana is struggling with the record-setting fourth surge of COVID-19 driven by the delta variant and low vaccination rates.
Pueblo County, CO|KRDO
Pueblo School District 60 releases COVID-19 plan for school year
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 released its Return to Learn plan with COVID-19 guidelines. Thursday morning, the district made the plan available to students and families. In the plan, D60 touches on face masks, being sick, and COVID-19 vaccines in a ten-page document. The plan begins...
