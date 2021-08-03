Live events on the horizon in Deadwood

(DEADWOOD, SD) Live events are lining up on the Deadwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deadwood:

Legends Ride Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 108 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD

Celebrities lead the ride to the legendary Buffalo Chip, where a private reception is followed by a headlining concert. The Legends Ride was created to bring motorcyclists and rally goers together...

Kool Deadwood Nites 2021 Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Buckle Up! Classic cars and free concerts featuring Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits on Thursday night, The Skyliners and Strawberry Fields on Friday night, and Boogie Wonder Band and 1910 Fruitgum...

Ridgie Invasion of the Black Hills 2021 Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 21372 US-385, Deadwood, SD

Ridgie Invasion of the Black Hills 2021 at Wild Bill's Campground, Saloon & Grill, 21372 US Highway 385, Deadwood, SD 57732, Deadwood, United States on Fri Sep 03 2021 at 11:00 am to Mon Sep 06...

Sunrise Yoga & Zumba Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 703 Main St, Deadwood, SD

Starts June 17th 2021! Thursdays starts early at Outlaw Square with Sunrise Yoga taught by a local yoga instructor at 8am, followed by Zumba at 9am. These classes are free to all! Check back for...

Summer Concert Series ft. The Young Dubliners Sponsored by Deadwood Mountain Grand Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

This week’s entertainment will be Young Dubliners with Mark Joseph! Bring your chairs or blankets and grab a good seat for this family friendly night.