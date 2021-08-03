Cancel
Edgewood, IA

Live events coming up in Edgewood

Edgewood Voice
Edgewood Voice
 5 days ago

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Live events are coming to Edgewood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Edgewood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVtoY_0bGREGQt00

Bacon-N-Hops Fest 2021

Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 E Acers St, Manchester, IA

Join us August 7, 2021 for the epic return of Bacon -n-Hops Fest! We will be at a new location-the Delaware County Fairground ball diamonds! In the 1st inning there will be sampling from over 10...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7cLV_0bGREGQt00

Whitewater Kayaking

Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 W Main St, Manchester, IA

Manchester has a six step whitewater course great for all skill levels. Buchanan and Bremer County Conservation staff and Crawdaddy Outdoors of Waverly will be training participants in skills...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVk1U_0bGREGQt00

Learn to Ski with the Hartwick Huskys Water Show Ski Team

Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 120 Schram Dr, Manchester, IA

Learn to Ski with the Huskys. This Free event is open to all age young to adult. The Hartwick Huskys will provide all equipment, boats, qualified instructors, and safety coordinators. Sanctioned...

Northeast Iowa Bump -n- Run Series

Volga, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 609 Washington Street, Volga, IA 52077

Demo derby meets dirt track racing with a twist. A uniquely designed dirt race with zig zag turns and jumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRKsg_0bGREGQt00

Shaw M Ster // Riverbend Pub & Grill

Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 121 S Franklin St, Manchester, IA

Shaw M Ster at Riverbend Pub & Grill from 2pm -4pm!!

Edgewood Voice

Edgewood Voice

Edgewood, IA
With Edgewood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

