Live events coming up in Edgewood

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Live events are coming to Edgewood.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Edgewood:

Bacon-N-Hops Fest 2021 Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 E Acers St, Manchester, IA

Join us August 7, 2021 for the epic return of Bacon -n-Hops Fest! We will be at a new location-the Delaware County Fairground ball diamonds! In the 1st inning there will be sampling from over 10...

Whitewater Kayaking Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 W Main St, Manchester, IA

Manchester has a six step whitewater course great for all skill levels. Buchanan and Bremer County Conservation staff and Crawdaddy Outdoors of Waverly will be training participants in skills...

Learn to Ski with the Hartwick Huskys Water Show Ski Team Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 120 Schram Dr, Manchester, IA

Learn to Ski with the Huskys. This Free event is open to all age young to adult. The Hartwick Huskys will provide all equipment, boats, qualified instructors, and safety coordinators. Sanctioned...

Northeast Iowa Bump -n- Run Series Volga, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 609 Washington Street, Volga, IA 52077

Demo derby meets dirt track racing with a twist. A uniquely designed dirt race with zig zag turns and jumps.

Shaw M Ster // Riverbend Pub & Grill Manchester, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 121 S Franklin St, Manchester, IA

Shaw M Ster at Riverbend Pub & Grill from 2pm -4pm!!