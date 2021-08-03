Review: Smalls Fresh Food for Cats

Yes, it's perfectly safe to eat that white stuff on your salmon fillet. In fact, you eat the white stuff every time you eat this type of fish, you just might not know it sometimes. That's because sometimes the white stuff stays inside. But what is that salmon white stuff anyway? The white goo-like substance you often find marring the surface of that cooked salmon fillet — that fillet that looked so perfect before you cooked it — is a protein called albumin. According to the Oxford Languages definition, albumin is: "A simple form of protein that is soluble in water and coagulable by heat, such as that found in egg white, milk, and (in particular) blood serum."