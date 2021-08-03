Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Review: Smalls Fresh Food for Cats

The Conscious Cat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCats are obligate carnivores, which means they need meat in their diet to thrive. Their systems aren’t designed to digest carbohydrates. A raw diet is one of the best ways to fulfill cats’ nutritional requirements, but raw food, even a commercially prepared raw diet, may exceed the comfort level for some cat parents. I don’t think it’s necessary to take an “all or nothing” stand when it comes to feline nutrition, but I do believe that it is important to feed our cats a diet that is as minimally processed as possible.

consciouscat.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Raw Food#Vitamins#Smalls Fresh Food#Smalls Smalls#Smooth Bird#Smalls Com#Silvia Shanahan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
The Guardian

Cat owners: have you experienced issues with pet illness related to cat food?

Certain batches of Sainsbury’s hypoallergenic cat foods, Applaws and AVA, were recalled by their manufacturer in mid-June after significant numbers of cats died from a mystery illness. The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) believe the deaths could be linked to cat food brands, although they are yet to confirm the causes.
Food & Drinksgentside.co.uk

Chase away mosquitoes with this life-changing coffee remedy

Let’s face it, we all love the summer season but if there’s one major drawback to the hot months, it’s the mosquitoes. If you’re also tired of getting munched on by these feisty little beasts, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve found quite an effective tip to chase them away.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Is It Safe To Eat The White Stuff On Salmon?

Yes, it's perfectly safe to eat that white stuff on your salmon fillet. In fact, you eat the white stuff every time you eat this type of fish, you just might not know it sometimes. That's because sometimes the white stuff stays inside. But what is that salmon white stuff anyway? The white goo-like substance you often find marring the surface of that cooked salmon fillet — that fillet that looked so perfect before you cooked it — is a protein called albumin. According to the Oxford Languages definition, albumin is: "A simple form of protein that is soluble in water and coagulable by heat, such as that found in egg white, milk, and (in particular) blood serum."
Petspetguide.com

Best Vet Recommended Cat Food

Vet recommended cat food comes with the backing of experts which can give you peace of mind about the quality of food you serve to your pet. We’ve rounded up the best vet recommended food that’s not only praised by veterinarians but also loved by kitties!. Cats are well-known as...
PetsThe Conscious Cat

Darwin’s Raw Cat Food Winner and Special Introductory Offer

Congratulations, Sarah! You’re the winner of our Darwin’s Raw Cat Food giveaway!. Darwin’s has an introductory offer that can’t be beat so you can try this for your own cats: For $14.95, you get 10 pounds of raw food. You can customize the flavors depending on your cat’s taste preferences.
Pet ServicesThe Conscious Cat

Review: PetFusion Non-Stick Litter Box

One of my pet peeves when it comes to litter boxes is that many new litter boxes are designed to either make cleaning the litter box easier, or hide the litter box from view. Neither of these two reasons have anything to do with what cats want or need, and everything to do with human sensibilities.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Read This If You Recently Bought Baby Carrots

Everyone knows that carrots are great for health and can be easy to incorporate into your diet. You can eat them raw, add them to soups, or crunchy salads. The options are truly endless. According to Healthline, carrots are also full of nutrients such as fiber, beta carotene, potassium, vitamin K1, antioxidants, and more. They are even known to help fight against cancer. However, the downside is that carrots may get spoilt if they're "exposed to contaminated water" or are grown in an environment that's less than ideal.
Lifestylemoneytalksnews.com

11 Ways to Keep Summer Veggies Fresh and Avoid Food Waste

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Food waste by the average American family is estimated at 25% of your grocery shopping dollars — or a little more than $2,000 a year. Fresh vegetables top the list. Those crisp heads of lettuce and feathery just-pulled carrots...
Food Safetyseattlepi.com

Wasting food – The papaya problem

During the pandemic, I’ve done a better job of not wasting food. I order groceries from my local co-op for pickup on Wednesday. I have a refrigerator full of food and most of it is gone in a week. Before the pandemic, I’d go to the co-op two or three...
LifestylePosted by
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: are sugar rushes real?

When I’m happy after eating something sweet mummy and daddy say I am having a “sugar rush”. But I think I’m just happy! Is a sugar rush a real thing? – Rosie, aged 7. Hi Rosie! We’re so excited you asked this question. A sugar rush is an old saying...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Mobile farm stand brings fresh produce to Indy food desert

Fresh food is now more accessible in one Indianapolis food desert thanks to the mobile farm stand, The Elephant Gardens. Joining us today to share more about this new community staple was Vivian Muhammad, co-owner and garden manager of The Elephant Gardens, LLC and Joyce Randolph, co-owner and secretary of The Elephant Gardens, LLC.
AnimalsPosted by
SlashGear

Common grain-free dog food ingredients may fuel canine heart disease

A new study from Tufts University has found that some dog food ingredients may be driving heart disease in our canine companions, and these same ingredients are often included in grain-free dog food products. The study looks specifically at canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a disease that impacts the heart muscle.
PetsAthens Messenger

Hints from Heloise: Fresh-meat dog food

Dear Heloise: I give my dogs a fresh-meat dog food; it's not the processed, dry food that comes in the big bag. My veterinarian likes the changes to my dogs' health. They have more energy, their coats are strong, hydrated and shiny (from fatty acids and omega-3), and the antioxidants and protein help to keep them healthy. — Leslie W. in California, via email.

Comments / 0

Community Policy