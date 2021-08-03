Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heppner, OR

Heppner events coming soon

Posted by 
Heppner News Alert
Heppner News Alert
 5 days ago

(HEPPNER, OR) Heppner has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Heppner area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9Po0_0bGRECtz00

Weekends Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Boardman

Boardman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 251 Olson Rd, Boardman, OR

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weekends.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447lYn_0bGRECtz00

FCPR Aug 11-14, 2021

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Farm-City Pro Rodeo is August 11-14th at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston, Oregon. Rodeo starts at 7:45 PM every night and features Bareback Riding, Tie Down Roping, Steer...

Learn More

Umatilla County Fair Meet and Greet

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Come visit me at the Umatilla County Republicans booth all afternoon. Bring your questions!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZkiY_0bGRECtz00

Frankie Ballard

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1705 E Airport Rd, Hermiston, OR

Fair Admission NOT included with concert ticket. Premium Seating blocks #1-#4 are $20, Reserve seating Blocks #1-#4 are $12. Buy Fair Admission Tickets HERE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOUNk_0bGRECtz00

Morrow County Fair

Heppner, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 97836 OR-74, Heppner, OR

Annual county fair with 4‑H/FFA exhibits and Open Class, entertainment and food. Includes 4‑H/FFA Livestock Auction. OTPR on Friday & Saturday for additional ticket cost

Learn More

Comments / 0

Heppner News Alert

Heppner News Alert

Heppner, OR
19
Followers
138
Post
924
Views
ABOUT

With Heppner News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boardman, OR
City
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Heppner, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Rodeo#Live Events#Republicans#Otpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy