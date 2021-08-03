Heppner events coming soon

(HEPPNER, OR) Heppner has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Heppner area:

Weekends Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Boardman Boardman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 251 Olson Rd, Boardman, OR

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weekends.

FCPR Aug 11-14, 2021 Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Farm-City Pro Rodeo is August 11-14th at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston, Oregon. Rodeo starts at 7:45 PM every night and features Bareback Riding, Tie Down Roping, Steer...

Umatilla County Fair Meet and Greet Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Come visit me at the Umatilla County Republicans booth all afternoon. Bring your questions!

Frankie Ballard Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1705 E Airport Rd, Hermiston, OR

Fair Admission NOT included with concert ticket. Premium Seating blocks #1-#4 are $20, Reserve seating Blocks #1-#4 are $12. Buy Fair Admission Tickets HERE

Morrow County Fair Heppner, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 97836 OR-74, Heppner, OR

Annual county fair with 4‑H/FFA exhibits and Open Class, entertainment and food. Includes 4‑H/FFA Livestock Auction. OTPR on Friday & Saturday for additional ticket cost