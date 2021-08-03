Stone County Back to School Readiness event

Local groups and businesses are making it easier for Stone County families to make sure their kids are ready for the new school year. The 2021 Stone County School Readiness Fair will take place Friday, Aug. 6 at the Reeds Spring High School, located at 20277 State Highway 413. Parents can pre-register their students for the event. The event will be open to pre-registered students only from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., after 11 a.m. it will open to all students enrolled in a Stone County school district.