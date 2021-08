If you’ve always wanted to be in a movie, here’s your chance. According to Tap Into Union, a film that is going to be partially shot in Union is looking for extras. It’s an independent film, called “Who is Christmas Eve?” and they need locals for some crowd scenes. There will be two separate opportunities for extras this Saturday (Aug. 7), one at 1:30 and one at 7:30; aspiring extras are told to expect about three hours of filming. You have to have proof of a negative COVID test.