Bremond, TX

Live events Bremond — what’s coming up

Bremond Updates
 5 days ago

(BREMOND, TX) Bremond is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bremond area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyiPN_0bGRE4vQ00

Central Texas Stock Horse Clinic & Show

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Stock Horse Show hosted by Central Texas Stock Horse, an American Stock Horse Association affiliate, with APHA Special Event on October 9 and 10 Register for event To register for this event email...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HelWk_0bGRE4vQ00

Ice Cream Freeze Off & Back Pack Blessing

Chilton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 206 FM2643, Chilton, TX

Meet us in the fellowship hall of Mooreville United Methodist Church for fellowship! And enter your favorite home made ice cream to be judged in the 3rd annual Freeze OFF-then stay for the ice...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7Xkv_0bGRE4vQ00

National Night Out - City of Franklin, Ohio

Franklin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2925 FM 46, Franklin, TX

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJWyo_0bGRE4vQ00

Limestone Sizzling Summer Shootout Clinic and Show

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 922 N Tyus St, Groesbeck, TX

Clinic and Stock Horse show ASHA approved with APHA concurrent classes We have also added Jack pot Ranch Rail to our Saturday Evening Jack pot Ranch Riding event. Both of these will have open and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8qsD_0bGRE4vQ00

Queer Camp

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1662 Lcr 800, Groesbeck, TX

Welcome to LQC Dallas's second Queer camping trip! The dates are Friday August 27-Sunday August 29. Please fill out this form to completion, READ THE WHOLE FORM, Pay the $25 event fee per person...

Bremond Updates

Bremond, TX
ABOUT

With Bremond Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

