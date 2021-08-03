Live events coming up in Freeman
(FREEMAN, SD) Freeman has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freeman:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 106 W 3rd St, Davis, SD
Mark your calendars for a FREE event on second Saturday of each month to be in Davis from 8 AM until 3 PM! Antiques, homemade and home baked goods, decor, furniture, shopping, entertainment - you...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD
Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue is excited to offer a brand new program for local youth: introducing Pony Tales, a Reading with Rescues program.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 102 S Chapman Dr # C, Parkston, SD
The Parkston (SD) varsity volleyball team has a home tournament match vs. Northwestern Area (Mellette, SD) on Saturday, August 28.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 45743 260th Street, Humboldt, SD 57035
This link is to register for the sporting clays event as an individual to be placed with a team; please register to participate on or before
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 45474 288th St, Viborg, SD
Tres Dias makes future Christian experiences more fruitful because of the zestful seasoning it brings to all Christian living.
