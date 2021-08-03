Cancel
Freeman, SD

Live events coming up in Freeman

Freeman News Alert
Freeman News Alert
 5 days ago

(FREEMAN, SD) Freeman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freeman:

Davis Flea Market

Davis, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 106 W 3rd St, Davis, SD

Mark your calendars for a FREE event on second Saturday of each month to be in Davis from 8 AM until 3 PM! Antiques, homemade and home baked goods, decor, furniture, shopping, entertainment - you...

Ponytales - Reading with Rescues at Gentle Spirit Horses

Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue is excited to offer a brand new program for local youth: introducing Pony Tales, a Reading with Rescues program.

Northwestern Area Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Parkston

Parkston, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 102 S Chapman Dr # C, Parkston, SD

The Parkston (SD) varsity volleyball team has a home tournament match vs. Northwestern Area (Mellette, SD) on Saturday, August 28.

2021 South Dakota Salutes - Sporting Clays Individual (place with team)

Humboldt, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 45743 260th Street, Humboldt, SD 57035

This link is to register for the sporting clays event as an individual to be placed with a team; please register to participate on or before

Women’s South Dakota Tres Dias #2

Viborg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 45474 288th St, Viborg, SD

Tres Dias makes future Christian experiences more fruitful because of the zestful seasoning it brings to all Christian living.

