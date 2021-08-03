Cancel
Houston, TX

RodeoHouston opens season ticket purchasing process

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGtJE_0bGRDxuZ00

Who's ready for some good Texas fun, music and food at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo? Fans can anticipate the excitement by getting their season tickets ready.

RodeoHouston opened up the process for fans to request 2022 season tickets. The season ticket sale lottery got underway Tuesday morning and continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

RodeoHouston has a limited number of season tickets available, according to a press release.

Season ticket options start as low as $400, plus a processing fee. For an additional cost, fans will have the option to add the concert-only performance by George Strait for March 20, 2022.

SEE RELATED STORY: You can now buy tickets to see Cody Johnson at RodeoHouston

Here's how it works:

  • Pay a $1 per ticket deposit between 10 a.m. Aug. 3 and 5 p.m. Aug. 4 for the opportunity to be randomly selected to purchase tickets
  • If selected to purchase tickets, the credit card used for the deposit will be charged the balance by Wednesday, Aug. 18.
  • Fans will then receive their season tickets digitally via the AXS Mobile ID app
  • If the credit card charge is declined, the purchase opportunity will be forfeited and awarded to the next fan on the list
  • If not selected, the $1 per ticket deposit will be refunded by Wednesday, Aug. 18.

There is a four-ticket purchase limit per household. Individual tickets will be going on sale at a later date, once the full entertainment lineup is announced.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is expected to run from Feb. 28 to March 19.

The video above is from a previous story.

