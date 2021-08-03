What’s up Hoyt Lakes: Local events calendar

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Live events are coming to Hoyt Lakes.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoyt Lakes:

Rust Buster Gilbert, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7196 Pettit Rd, Gilbert, MN

Passenger seats in instructor vehicles are now available to rent. It's not a particularly plush ride, and the soft tops do not seal out the elements...but it's an exciting way to see what the park...

Music at Camp Northern Lights Babbitt, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 9089 Ely-Babbitt Road, Hwy 21 N, Babbitt, MN

Lakeside patio cabaret, 4-6pm.* This is an informal gathering of families encamped for the week beside Bear Island Lake. Snacks can be purchased from Anna-Marie’s snack bar. • Today’s program is...

Bingo Gilbert, MN

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 224 Broadway, Gilbert, MN

Cash bingo will be played every Sunday in the Gilbert VFW annex. The public is welcome. Bingo is sanctioned by the Eveleth Elks.

Cruise to the Ridge Car Show Biwabik, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6329 Wynne Creek Dr, Biwabik, MN

Our growing and ever-popular Cruise to the Ridge is back this Summer on July 14th & August 18th! The event is free to the public and no registration necessary for cars entering the competition...

Thursday Mountain Bike Pizza & a Pint Biwabik, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6329 Wynne Creek Dr, Biwabik, MN

The Giants Ridge Bike Park is open on four Thursdays this season! The lift will be spinning for mountain biking on June 24, July 22, August 12 & September 16th from 1 pm - 7 pm! Stop in the Burnt...