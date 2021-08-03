Cancel
Cove, AR

Live events on the horizon in Cove

Cove News Beat
Cove News Beat
 5 days ago

(COVE, AR) Cove is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfD9H_0bGRDrcD00

New Member Breakfast with Union Bank of Mena

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 303 US-71, Mena, AR

Come out to Union Bank of Mena for a New Member Breakfast! We will be welcoming all of our new members as well as finding out what's new with Union Bank! Join us Thursday, August 12th from 8:30am...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxWPD_0bGRDrcD00

Polk County Rodeo

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Polk County Rodeo will be held on Friday, August 13th – Saturday, August 14th, 2021 in Mena, Arkansas. This Mena rodeo is held at Polk County Fairgrounds. Join Polk County Championship Rodeo...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnyZd_0bGRDrcD00

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

New Ways, Better Days Contact:For more information, Call Lisa E. 479-243-3542

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLgHc_0bGRDrcD00

Mena Arkansas car show

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

car show that a few of have attended before. really nice. Friday night on one side of town and parade, Saturday show on mountain, Saturday night band ans show on other side of town

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yT3td_0bGRDrcD00

Glow Flow

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 Highway 71 North, Suite D, Mena, AR

Ready for another Glow Flow party? Blacklight yoga, body paint, music, and just an enjoyable night! 🎉 Friday, August 13th at 7-8:30 pm 💚 Wear neon or white, so you glow! 🧡 Family-friendly 💜...

Learn More

Cove News Beat

Cove News Beat

Cove, AR
ABOUT

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

