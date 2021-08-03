Live events on the horizon in Cove

(COVE, AR) Cove is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cove area:

New Member Breakfast with Union Bank of Mena Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 303 US-71, Mena, AR

Come out to Union Bank of Mena for a New Member Breakfast! We will be welcoming all of our new members as well as finding out what's new with Union Bank! Join us Thursday, August 12th from 8:30am...

Polk County Rodeo Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Polk County Rodeo will be held on Friday, August 13th – Saturday, August 14th, 2021 in Mena, Arkansas. This Mena rodeo is held at Polk County Fairgrounds. Join Polk County Championship Rodeo...

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

New Ways, Better Days Contact:For more information, Call Lisa E. 479-243-3542

Mena Arkansas car show Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

car show that a few of have attended before. really nice. Friday night on one side of town and parade, Saturday show on mountain, Saturday night band ans show on other side of town

Glow Flow Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 Highway 71 North, Suite D, Mena, AR

Ready for another Glow Flow party? Blacklight yoga, body paint, music, and just an enjoyable night! 🎉 Friday, August 13th at 7-8:30 pm 💚 Wear neon or white, so you glow! 🧡 Family-friendly 💜...