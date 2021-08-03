Cancel
Plentywood, MT

Coming soon: Plentywood events

Plentywood Voice
Plentywood Voice
 5 days ago

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) Plentywood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plentywood:

Memorial service

Plentywood, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 E 1st Ave, Plentywood, MT

Find the obituary of Kevin Olson (1967 - 2021) from Sheridan, MT. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

CHAMBER MEETING

Plentywood, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 644 Sunnyside Ave, Plentywood, MT

Join Today Start benefiting from your Chamber membership today. Sign up and get your business more exposure to connect and grow your business with the Chamber. Contact a Chamber Board Member for...

Kevin Gene Olson

Plentywood, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 318 E 1st Ave, Plentywood, MT

Kevin Gene Olson, 53, passed away unexpectedly July 24, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Plentywood, Montana. Kevin was born on August 24, 1967 in Heidelberg, Germany to...

Plentywood Voice

Plentywood Voice

Plentywood, MT
ABOUT

With Plentywood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

