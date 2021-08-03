Crosbyton events coming up

(CROSBYTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Crosbyton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crosbyton:

Post Stampede Rodeo Post, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:45 PM

Address: 1210 N Broadway St, Post, TX

81st Post Stampede Rodeo August 12th, 13th, 14th, 2021 7:45pm Nightly After the Rodeo Concerts featuring: Thursday August 12th: Cole Barnhill Friday August 13th: Jody Nix Saturday August 14th...

Chosen Lounge Thursdays Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404

Come join us at the #1 nightclub in Lubbock EVERY Thursday Bottle Service | Private Sections | Hookah and beautiful ladies

JV Football vs Farwell @ Ralls Ralls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

In-Warehouse Hiring Event: Part Time Brand Ambassador Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Apply Today - New Career Opportunities With a Diverse Portfolio of Clients. Corporate, In-Store, Full-time and Part-time Employment Options. Work in IT, Human Resources, Marketing, and More.

Ross Cooper Post, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1210 N Broadway St, Post, TX

Saturday August 14th, 2021 AFTER THE RODEO CONCERT Featuring Ross Cooper