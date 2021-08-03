Live events Bylas — what’s coming up

(BYLAS, AZ) Bylas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bylas area:

Drag Takeover! Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 2855 U.S. 70, Thatcher, AZ 85552

DRAG TAKEOVER!!! Join us a DRAG takes over Safford/Thatcher AZ Saturday Aug 28th!!

Annual Graham County Fair Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 527 Armory Rd, Safford, AZ

Old time fair with horseshoe tournament, 5K run, climbing greased pole, 3-legged races, carnival, food, exhibits, entertainment, 10 am - midnight.

Toys for Big Boys Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 3335 W 8th St, Thatcher, AZ

McMurray Communications is proud to announce the 4th Annual "Toys for Big Boys" show and expo. The show has been expanded this year with more to offer. Over 30 vendors show off their newest...

Graham and Greenlee County IRC Hearings Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 921 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ

The fight against gerrymandering is coming to Southeast Arizona! The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) is holding their Graham and Greenlee county public hearings on Friday...

Video Production Community Workshop San Carlos, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Dripping Spring Sale Ring Rd, San Carlos, AZ

A video production workshop in partnership with NDC and facilitated by Indigenous Enterprise, LLC, a native-owned video production company.