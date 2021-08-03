As Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Jacksonville hospitals treating hundreds
As the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida rose to an all-time high, Jacksonville-area hospitals continued to treat hundreds of patients ill with the virus. A day after Florida hospitals reported treating 10,389 COVID-19 patients, the state set a new record of 11,515 patients on Tuesday, including 2,400 patients in intensive care, according to the Associated Press, citing data the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday.www.jacksonville.com
