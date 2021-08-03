Cancel
Seeley Lake, MT

Live events coming up in Seeley Lake

Posted by 
Seeley Lake News Flash
Seeley Lake News Flash
 5 days ago

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Seeley Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seeley Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igNuk_0bGRDfGj00

Campfire Series: The Missoula Big Band! Again!

Seeley Lake, MT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for the final night in our Campfire Series at Beavertail Hill, Salmon Lake, and Placid Lake State Parks! The Missoula Big Band is back! Under the direction of Gary Gillett, the band is a...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCTM0_0bGRDfGj00

YFC Seeley Lake Challenge Triathlon/Duathlon

Seeley Lake, MT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

The YFC Seeley Lake Challenge Triathlon/Duathlon is on Saturday August 7, 2021. It includes the following events: Solo Long Swim - 600 yds, Solo Short Swim - 300 yds, Duathlon, Team Long Swim ...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VppZD_0bGRDfGj00

FB - Flint Creek at Seeley Swan

Seeley Lake, MT

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT

The Titans head to Seeley Lake to take on the Blakhawks. This game may be broadcast on the NFHS Network.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1zX3_0bGRDfGj00

13th Annual Canine Classic at The Resort at Paws Up

Greenough, MT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT

The 13th Annual Canine Classic at The Resort at Paws Up is on Saturday August 28, 2021 to Sunday August 29, 2021. It includes the following events: Half-Marathon, 5-Mile, 2-Mile, Untimed Picnic...


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDtyn_0bGRDfGj00

Angel & Davey @ Hungry Bear

Condon, MT

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 6287 MT-83, Condon, MT

Bring the whole family and join all your friends for great food, drinks and music you can sing along and dance to.



Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake, MT
With Seeley Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

