Live events coming up in Seeley Lake

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Seeley Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seeley Lake area:

Campfire Series: The Missoula Big Band! Again! Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for the final night in our Campfire Series at Beavertail Hill, Salmon Lake, and Placid Lake State Parks! The Missoula Big Band is back! Under the direction of Gary Gillett, the band is a...

YFC Seeley Lake Challenge Triathlon/Duathlon Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

The YFC Seeley Lake Challenge Triathlon/Duathlon is on Saturday August 7, 2021. It includes the following events: Solo Long Swim - 600 yds, Solo Short Swim - 300 yds, Duathlon, Team Long Swim ...

FB - Flint Creek at Seeley Swan Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT

The Titans head to Seeley Lake to take on the Blakhawks. This game may be broadcast on the NFHS Network.

13th Annual Canine Classic at The Resort at Paws Up Greenough, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT

The 13th Annual Canine Classic at The Resort at Paws Up is on Saturday August 28, 2021 to Sunday August 29, 2021. It includes the following events: Half-Marathon, 5-Mile, 2-Mile, Untimed Picnic...

Angel & Davey @ Hungry Bear Condon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 6287 MT-83, Condon, MT

Bring the whole family and join all your friends for great food, drinks and music you can sing along and dance to.