Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neligh, NE

Neligh calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Neligh Today
Neligh Today
 5 days ago

(NELIGH, NE) Neligh is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Neligh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whXD2_0bGRDbjp00

Music In The Park — Creighton Community Radio

Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Music In The Park Event will be held on Thursday, July 22 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. in the Creighton Park. Root Rockers will be performing, and Rhonda’s will be selling drinks and food. Bring a lawn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFHEW_0bGRDbjp00

8/20/2021 The Fun Pianos dueling pianos show - Neligh, NE

Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 317 Main St, Neligh, NE

Thank you, New Moon Theatre, for bringing The Fun Pianos dueling pianos show to New Moon Theatre in Neligh, NE on 8/20/2021 for their Fundraiser Event. Will it be fun? Just take a look at these...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qRAz_0bGRDbjp00

Battle Creek-Summer City Fest

Battle Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Lots to do all weekend long. Check their Facebook for more details.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgfYG_0bGRDbjp00

Couples Golf Night

Battle Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 54602 837th Rd, Battle Creek, NE

Sign up for a night on the course with your main squeeze. 6:00 Shot gun start – modified alternate shot – $20 per couple. Call the clubhouse to sign up (402) 675-5004

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwcZY_0bGRDbjp00

BUFFALO Row Crop Cultivators For Sale

Petersburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 123 Main St, Petersburg, NE

Browse our inventory of new and used BUFFALO Row Crop Cultivators For Sale near you at TractorHouse.com. Models include 6300, 4630, 4600, 6600, 6400, 6100, 6200, 6640, 12R30, and 4620. Page 1 of 2.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Neligh Today

Neligh Today

Neligh, NE
14
Followers
161
Post
795
Views
ABOUT

With Neligh Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neligh, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Battle Creek, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Petersburg, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dueling Pianos#Digital#Ne Sign#Tractorhouse Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy