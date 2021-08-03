Neligh calendar: What's coming up

(NELIGH, NE) Neligh is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Neligh:

Music In The Park — Creighton Community Radio Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Music In The Park Event will be held on Thursday, July 22 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. in the Creighton Park. Root Rockers will be performing, and Rhonda’s will be selling drinks and food. Bring a lawn...

8/20/2021 The Fun Pianos dueling pianos show - Neligh, NE Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 317 Main St, Neligh, NE

Thank you, New Moon Theatre, for bringing The Fun Pianos dueling pianos show to New Moon Theatre in Neligh, NE on 8/20/2021 for their Fundraiser Event. Will it be fun? Just take a look at these...

Battle Creek-Summer City Fest Battle Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Lots to do all weekend long. Check their Facebook for more details.

Couples Golf Night Battle Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 54602 837th Rd, Battle Creek, NE

Sign up for a night on the course with your main squeeze. 6:00 Shot gun start – modified alternate shot – $20 per couple. Call the clubhouse to sign up (402) 675-5004

