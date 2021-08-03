Cancel
Beaver, OK

Live events on the horizon in Beaver

Beaver Bulletin
(BEAVER, OK) Beaver is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaver:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ayFH_0bGRDar600

Farmers Market in Liberal

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:4 Village Plaza (in front of the North Pizza Hut building)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXIcO_0bGRDar600

Movie Night

Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 13051 V Rd, Meade, KS

Location: Meade State Park Type: family friendly movie Date: Saturday, August 07, 2021 Contact: Meade State Park Phone No: (620) 873-2572 Time: 9:00 pm Other Information: Stay tuned to our...

Joe Robertson Memorial Car Show

Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 13051 V Rd, Meade, KS

Location: Meade State Park Type: car show Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021 Contact: Meade State Park Phone No: (620) 873-2572 Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Other Information: Check out our facebook...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aZmw_0bGRDar600

4th Annual Keating Antique Tractor Show

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7422 Rd 3, Liberal, KS

4th Annual Keating Antique Tractor Show Saturday, August 21st from 9am-2pm! To register your Antique Tractor reach out to Jerry or email us! We are accepting some antique trucks this year as well...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnLIo_0bGRDar600

Folk Art Festival Craft Fair

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1 Yellow Brick Rd, Liberal, KS

The Folk Art Festival takes place the first full weekend in December. Over 100 booths featuring homemade craft items and food fill the Seward County Activity Center. This fair sponsored by SPBH...

ABOUT

With Beaver Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

