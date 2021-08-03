Live events on the horizon in Beaver

(BEAVER, OK) Beaver is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaver:

Farmers Market in Liberal Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:4 Village Plaza (in front of the North Pizza Hut building)

Movie Night Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 13051 V Rd, Meade, KS

Location: Meade State Park Type: family friendly movie Date: Saturday, August 07, 2021 Contact: Meade State Park Phone No: (620) 873-2572 Time: 9:00 pm Other Information: Stay tuned to our...

Joe Robertson Memorial Car Show Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 13051 V Rd, Meade, KS

Location: Meade State Park Type: car show Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021 Contact: Meade State Park Phone No: (620) 873-2572 Time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Other Information: Check out our facebook...

4th Annual Keating Antique Tractor Show Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7422 Rd 3, Liberal, KS

4th Annual Keating Antique Tractor Show Saturday, August 21st from 9am-2pm! To register your Antique Tractor reach out to Jerry or email us! We are accepting some antique trucks this year as well...

Folk Art Festival Craft Fair Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 1 Yellow Brick Rd, Liberal, KS

The Folk Art Festival takes place the first full weekend in December. Over 100 booths featuring homemade craft items and food fill the Seward County Activity Center. This fair sponsored by SPBH...