Events on the Jemez Pueblo calendar

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Jemez Pueblo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jemez Pueblo:

NIH IDeA Western Regional Conference Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

This biennial conference will feature keynote talks by recognized speakers, professional development workshops, NIH sessions, plus oral and poster presentations.

Craig Miller at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

I will be playing and singing your favorites from yesterday and the best of today at this beautiful outdoor venue overlooking the Rio Grande and the gorgeous view of the sun setting on the Sandia...

Fall Big Clean Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Spend a free weekend at the camp and help us get ready for the winter! Come as a Troop, family, or as an individual adult, and help clean the shelters, dining halls, take down tents, and generally...

A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay Men Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1 Bodhi Dr, Jemez Springs, NM

​Live, On Location in New Mexico 2021 Joyful Zen: A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay Men About this Event Live, On Location in New Mexico 2021 Joyful Zen: A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay...

Wildland 52 Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

September 11, 2021 we will host the fourth annual Wildland 52k Ultramarathon in Jemez Springs, NM. WILDLAND 52K COURSE: The full course is as challenging as it is beautiful and boasts over 8,000...