Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Events on the Jemez Pueblo calendar

Posted by 
Jemez Pueblo News Watch
Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 5 days ago

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Jemez Pueblo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jemez Pueblo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1od8rD_0bGRDX9n00

NIH IDeA Western Regional Conference

Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

This biennial conference will feature keynote talks by recognized speakers, professional development workshops, NIH sessions, plus oral and poster presentations.

Learn More

Craig Miller at Hyatt Regency Tamaya

Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

I will be playing and singing your favorites from yesterday and the best of today at this beautiful outdoor venue overlooking the Rio Grande and the gorgeous view of the sun setting on the Sandia...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApSTs_0bGRDX9n00

Fall Big Clean

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Spend a free weekend at the camp and help us get ready for the winter! Come as a Troop, family, or as an individual adult, and help clean the shelters, dining halls, take down tents, and generally...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGYtG_0bGRDX9n00

A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay Men

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1 Bodhi Dr, Jemez Springs, NM

​Live, On Location in New Mexico 2021 Joyful Zen: A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay Men About this Event Live, On Location in New Mexico 2021 Joyful Zen: A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePPZ2_0bGRDX9n00

Wildland 52

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

September 11, 2021 we will host the fourth annual Wildland 52k Ultramarathon in Jemez Springs, NM. WILDLAND 52K COURSE: The full course is as challenging as it is beautiful and boasts over 8,000...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo, NM
18
Followers
139
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jemez Pueblo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Ana Pueblo, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Jemez Pueblo, NM
City
Jemez Springs, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nih#Sun Oct 10#Troop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy