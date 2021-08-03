Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gualala, CA

Gualala events coming up

Posted by 
Gualala Digest
Gualala Digest
 5 days ago

(GUALALA, CA) Live events are coming to Gualala.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gualala area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZJQg_0bGRDUVc00

Studio Discovery Tour

Gualala, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 39140 CA-1, Gualala, CA

This free, self-guided tour along breathtakingly scenic coastal Highway 1, from Point Arena to The Sea Ranch, is the perfect way to spend a leisurely day or an entire weekend. Artists will share...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJ99a_0bGRDUVc00

Coast Highway Art Collective Phil Clark, wood & Emma Hurley, ceramics & clothing

Point Arena, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 284 Main St, Point Arena, CA

The Coast Highway Art Collective is hosting an opening reception featuring the works of Emma Hurley, hand-carved and thrown functional ceramics and original art screen …\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZDhg_0bGRDUVc00

The Legendary BoontFling 2021

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 17700 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA

The Afrolicious live experience is, in a nutshell, a joyous and raucous celebration of life. Afrolicious is pushing a timely message: Love About this event …\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQS6U_0bGRDUVc00

Art in the Redwoods Festival

Gualala, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 46501 Old Stage Rd, Gualala, CA

The Art in the Redwoods Festival is a popular weekend event featuring art from near and far along with live entertainment, artist booths, and food. The heart of the festival is the Exhibit of Fine...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wqv6X_0bGRDUVc00

Boonville Farmers Market

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 14025 CA-128, Boonville, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 7pm Location: 17700 Boonville Road

Learn More

Comments / 0

Gualala Digest

Gualala Digest

Gualala, CA
6
Followers
143
Post
497
Views
ABOUT

With Gualala Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Arena, CA
City
Gualala, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy