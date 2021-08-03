Gualala events coming up

(GUALALA, CA) Live events are coming to Gualala.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gualala area:

Studio Discovery Tour Gualala, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 39140 CA-1, Gualala, CA

This free, self-guided tour along breathtakingly scenic coastal Highway 1, from Point Arena to The Sea Ranch, is the perfect way to spend a leisurely day or an entire weekend. Artists will share...

Coast Highway Art Collective Phil Clark, wood & Emma Hurley, ceramics & clothing Point Arena, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 284 Main St, Point Arena, CA

The Coast Highway Art Collective is hosting an opening reception featuring the works of Emma Hurley, hand-carved and thrown functional ceramics and original art screen …



The Legendary BoontFling 2021 Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 17700 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA

The Afrolicious live experience is, in a nutshell, a joyous and raucous celebration of life. Afrolicious is pushing a timely message: Love About this event …



Art in the Redwoods Festival Gualala, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 46501 Old Stage Rd, Gualala, CA

The Art in the Redwoods Festival is a popular weekend event featuring art from near and far along with live entertainment, artist booths, and food. The heart of the festival is the Exhibit of Fine...

Boonville Farmers Market Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 14025 CA-128, Boonville, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 7pm Location: 17700 Boonville Road