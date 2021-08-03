Cancel
Stanberry, MO

Stanberry calendar: Events coming up

Stanberry Dispatch
Stanberry Dispatch
(STANBERRY, MO) Live events are lining up on the Stanberry calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stanberry area:

Softball League Begins

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Softball League will be played at Donaldson Park. Register on IMLeagues.com/nwmissouri by 8/24. The league is a 3 week season followed by a single elimination playoff tournament. Contact...

2021 Two-Man Scramble/Calcutta

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 25867 Icon Rd, Maryville, MO

Maryville Country Club 2021 Two-Man Scramble/Calcutta August 20th - 22nd, 2021 TEE TIMES: 7:30AM & 1:00PM 60 TEAM LIMIT Scramble will be flighted after Saturday’s 18-hole round! All Scramble...

SAC: DIY Night

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join SAC for DIY crafts and projects. Supplies for the following projects will be provided: - Picture Frame Dry Erase Board - Live Succulent and clay pot - Dorm Door Mats - Door Knob Hanger ...

Meditation Mondays

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Meditation with Wellness Services. Whether experienced or beginners, come join us for a chance to relax and get your week started on a positive note.

Family Weekend: Bobby's Treasure Hunt

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Join the Office of Student Involvement for a morning of solving clues and locating campus locales. Find the location - win Bobby Bucks to use at the Bearcat Bookstore. Fun for the whole family!

With Stanberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

