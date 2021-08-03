Live events on the horizon in Red Rock

(RED ROCK, AZ) Live events are coming to Red Rock.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Rock area:

Level 1 Lifesaver (BLS) Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 24641 E Pinal Airpark Rd, Marana, AZ

You will learn how to: Evaluate a casualty Control Massive Bleeding – tourniquet, hemostatic agents, wound packing, etc. Manage an obstructed airway Intervene for respiratory trauma Hands-only CPR...

Town Council Meeting — Town of Marana Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11555 W Civic Center Dr, Marana, AZ

Main line: 520-382-1999 Emergency: 911 Police: 520-382-2000 Development Services: 520-382-2600 Animal Services: 520-382-8020 Parks & Recreation: 520-382-1950 Court: 520-382-2700 Airport...

AZ@Work- Public Safety JOB FAIR Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 595 C St, Eloy, AZ

AZ@Work- Public Safety JOB FAIR on August 19, 2021 from 2:00PM-5:00PM at Eloy City Hall. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScfg-DIJUd5R49EeH2J78xyd72wGH1P3z36oMgLzrffoa7yZg/viewform Also...

August 15-EJ NONSTOP ft. Stephanie Lyonga-Farrington @ Catalina Craft Pizza Catalina, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 15930 N Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina, AZ

All chocolates events in Catalina, Arizona. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Catalina like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Tumbleweed Inn Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3802 W Frontier St, Eloy, AZ

Tumbleweed Inn at Tumbleweed Inn, 3815 W Frontier St, Eloy, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm