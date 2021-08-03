Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Rock, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Red Rock

Posted by 
Red Rock News Beat
Red Rock News Beat
 5 days ago

(RED ROCK, AZ) Live events are coming to Red Rock.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Rock area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQ4pk_0bGRDQyi00

Level 1 Lifesaver (BLS)

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 24641 E Pinal Airpark Rd, Marana, AZ

You will learn how to: Evaluate a casualty Control Massive Bleeding – tourniquet, hemostatic agents, wound packing, etc. Manage an obstructed airway Intervene for respiratory trauma Hands-only CPR...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0En1WK_0bGRDQyi00

Town Council Meeting — Town of Marana

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11555 W Civic Center Dr, Marana, AZ

Main line: 520-382-1999 Emergency: 911 Police: 520-382-2000 Development Services: 520-382-2600 Animal Services: 520-382-8020 Parks & Recreation: 520-382-1950 Court: 520-382-2700 Airport...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0tMR_0bGRDQyi00

AZ@Work- Public Safety JOB FAIR

Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 595 C St, Eloy, AZ

AZ@Work- Public Safety JOB FAIR on August 19, 2021 from 2:00PM-5:00PM at Eloy City Hall. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScfg-DIJUd5R49EeH2J78xyd72wGH1P3z36oMgLzrffoa7yZg/viewform Also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3l3v_0bGRDQyi00

August 15-EJ NONSTOP ft. Stephanie Lyonga-Farrington @ Catalina Craft Pizza

Catalina, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 15930 N Oracle Rd Suite 178, Catalina, AZ

All chocolates events in Catalina, Arizona. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Catalina like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuDXL_0bGRDQyi00

Tumbleweed Inn

Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3802 W Frontier St, Eloy, AZ

Tumbleweed Inn at Tumbleweed Inn, 3815 W Frontier St, Eloy, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock, AZ
18
Followers
168
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catalina, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Marana, AZ
City
Red Rock, AZ
City
Eloy, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Marana, AZ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Live Events#Chocolates#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy