Tamms, IL

Tamms events coming soon

Tamms News Beat
 5 days ago

(TAMMS, IL) Tamms has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tamms:

CHARCUTERIE & CRAFTS - COLLABORATION PICK YOUR PROJECT WORKSHOP

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 Main St #101, Cape Girardeau, MO

Looking for a fun way to connect with friends or family? Join our most newest DIY workshop and create your own unique wood tray and learn from Grace & Butter how to build your own charcuterie...

Semo Prom Mothers Homecoming Open House

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1820 Perryville Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO

Semo Prom Mothers is now taking appointments for Free Fall Homecoming Dresses. Schedule your appointment now on their Facebook page. Open House will be August 6th and 7th at Westminster...

Willow Springs Fall Fest

Tamms, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Betts Road, Tamms, IL 62988

Our grounds are open to all genres of people looking to enjoy a more balanced life in a peaceful and beautiful setting.

Cape Girardeau ESA Scholarship Town Hall

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1625 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO

Could you use a $6,375 K-12 scholarship for your child? Missouri will soon be providing K-12 students Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. Join the Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri for an...

Alzheimer’s Association: Effective Communication Strategies

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 711 Clark St, Cape Girardeau, MO

Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with...

Tamms, IL
With Tamms News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

