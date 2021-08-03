Ennis events calendar

(ENNIS, MT) Ennis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ennis:

Montana Humanities presentation Ennis, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 315 W Main St, Ennis, MT

Presentation about Nancy Russell, Charlie Russell's wife and manager. Presented by Mary Jane Bradbury of the Montana Humanities organization. Mary Jane Bradbury is a talented historic interpreter...

Tracy Silverman Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 Big Sky Resort Rd, Big Sky, MT

Tracy Silverman and Roy Wooten at Big Sky at 2021-08-14

Big Sky Thursday Night Ride Big Sky, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11 Lone Peak Drive, ##101, Big Sky, MT 59716

This is a group ride designed for fun and building a mountain bike community. Riders of all skill levels are welcome!

ROAD AGENTS LIVE!! Virginia City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Boggan ROAD AGENTS LIVE!! wuxuu ka mid yahay Boggaga Facebook-ga. Si aad ula xiriirtid ROAD AGENTS LIVE!!, kubir Facebook-ga maanta.

Wild Rivers Film Tour Ennis Ennis, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Ennis, MT 59729

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.