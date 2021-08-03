Panguitch calendar: Coming events

(PANGUITCH, UT) Live events are lining up on the Panguitch calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Panguitch:

Iron County Fair: ATV/UTV Expedition Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Clinic Way, Parowan, UT

Explore ATV/UTV Expedition beginning at the Iron County Fair Grounds (471 40 S, Parowan). FREE event. Bring your ATV and please wear a helmet!

Ryan Stream Motivational Speaker, Musician, and Veteran Feat Travis Richey Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 North 100 East, Cedar City, UT 84720

Ryan Stream is a highly esteemed motivational speaker, musician, and Veteran with a heart that pumps passion and positive change!

Mountain Goat Watch Beaver, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

We are hosting our annual Mountain Goat Watch on the Tushar Mountains east of Beaver. This free event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Sinclair convenience store and gas station located at 215 N...

Garfield County Fair Corn Hole Tourney Panguitch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 50 E 800 N, Panguitch, UT

Get ready for the 2nd annual Garfield County Fair Cornhole Tournament. $20 a team to enter 100% payback plus Seva boards to the winning team. You may also like the following events from Garfield...

Great Outdoor Beaver Meeting 2021 (Click on Tickets to Register) Beaver, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 371 UT-153, Beaver, UT 84713

Our 2021 Slogan: "An Experience You Must Not Miss" From the Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous, Page 89