Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panguitch, UT

Panguitch calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Panguitch Daily
Panguitch Daily
 5 days ago

(PANGUITCH, UT) Live events are lining up on the Panguitch calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Panguitch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miBji_0bGRDJ2r00

Iron County Fair: ATV/UTV Expedition

Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Clinic Way, Parowan, UT

Explore ATV/UTV Expedition beginning at the Iron County Fair Grounds (471 40 S, Parowan). FREE event. Bring your ATV and please wear a helmet!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3iVT_0bGRDJ2r00

Ryan Stream Motivational Speaker, Musician, and Veteran Feat Travis Richey

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 North 100 East, Cedar City, UT 84720

Ryan Stream is a highly esteemed motivational speaker, musician, and Veteran with a heart that pumps passion and positive change!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mk5eb_0bGRDJ2r00

Mountain Goat Watch

Beaver, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

We are hosting our annual Mountain Goat Watch on the Tushar Mountains east of Beaver. This free event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Sinclair convenience store and gas station located at 215 N...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255DkU_0bGRDJ2r00

Garfield County Fair Corn Hole Tourney

Panguitch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 50 E 800 N, Panguitch, UT

Get ready for the 2nd annual Garfield County Fair Cornhole Tournament. $20 a team to enter 100% payback plus Seva boards to the winning team. You may also like the following events from Garfield...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHIJ6_0bGRDJ2r00

Great Outdoor Beaver Meeting 2021 (Click on Tickets to Register)

Beaver, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 371 UT-153, Beaver, UT 84713

Our 2021 Slogan: "An Experience You Must Not Miss" From the Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous, Page 89

Learn More

Comments / 0

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch, UT
4
Followers
167
Post
758
Views
ABOUT

With Panguitch Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Panguitch, UT
Panguitch, UT
Government
City
Cedar City, UT
City
Parowan, UT
City
Beaver, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Explore Atv Utv#Atv#Sinclair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy