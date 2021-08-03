What’s up Doyle: Local events calendar

(DOYLE, CA) Doyle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Doyle area:

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

Sloth Day is on October 20, 2021 and we are delighted for our third annual Sloth Day 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2 – No Hurries, No Worries.

Camping Trip to Tahoe Nat'l Forest-Sardine Lake Area Campground Calpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Gold Lake Hwy, Calpine, CA

990 Sardine Lake Rd., Sierra City 96125 Looking for a great get-away this summer and fun in the High Sierra (5000'). Then join me at beautiful Sardine Lake. Located in the heart of California’s...

2021 High Sierra Fly-in Experience Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Flanigan, Flanigan, NV 89510

ALL PERSONS MUST REGISTER IN ORDER TO ATTEND!! THIS FIRST OPEN REGISTRATION IS FOR AIRCRAFT AND THEIR PASSENGERS. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING.

Northern Nevada Tournament of Champions Portola, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 250 Clubhouse Dr, Portola, CA

AmateurGolf.com members see additional information, including current and past tournament news and results, contacts, history and more, for this tournament and over 2800 other amateur golf...

Annual Rummage Sale Clio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 2200 CA-89, Clio, CA

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS RANCH PRESENTS ANNUAL RUMMAGE SALE The Annual Rummage Sale will be held at the ranch Saturday, August 14th, 2021 from 9am to 1:30pm Donations for the Rummage Sale are being...