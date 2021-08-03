Cancel
Wright, WY

Wright calendar: Coming events

Wright Today
Wright Today
 5 days ago

(WRIGHT, WY) Live events are lining up on the Wright calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wright area:

AVA's Summer Bash

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 509 W 2nd St, Gillette, WY

Join us at AVA for our big summer bash fundraiser! Enjoy art, live music, food, and fun. You may also like the following

Tipsy Trivia

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 10800 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY

Come prove your smarts with EASY trivia questions paired with fun drinking games. Jell-O Shots included! The games start at 8 pm!

Camping Sign Workshop

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

join us for a fun evening of painting fun camping signs! We will have several to choose from! Also check out other Trips & Adventurous Activities in Gillette , Workshops in Gillette

Gillette Historic Preservation Commission

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Gillette Historic Preservation Commission meets the 4th Thursday of every month in the 2nd Floor Community Room at City Hall. This meeting will be conducted online you can use the following...

5 Simple Steps to Buying a Home- Campco Gillette Branch

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

5 Simple Steps to Buying a Home- Campco Gillette Branch Hosted By Campco Federal Credit Union. Event starts on Thursday, 19 August 2021 and happening at 1110 E Boxelder Rd, Gillette, WY...

Wright Today

Wright Today

Wright, WY
ABOUT

With Wright Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

