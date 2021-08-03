Cancel
Glendale, OR

Events on the Glendale calendar

Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 5 days ago

(GLENDALE, OR) Glendale is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glendale:

8-20 Madness, Murder & Matrimony

Myrtle Creek, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 828 N Old Pacific Hwy, Myrtle Creek, OR

Come join us for an evening with great food and entertainment! Two ticket tiers are available: General Admission $15.00 (no dinner, short-order concessions available for purchase) or Dinner...

Canyonville Farmer's Market

Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Wednesdays, 9:30am- 1:30pm Location:Seven Feather Casino South Parking Lot - Exit 99 - Chief Miwaleta Ln,

Hot Rod Diner Car Show

Myrtle Creek, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 684 S Main St, Myrtle Creek, OR

Come join the Umpqua Drifters for a car show! All makes and models welcome!Non- Parishable food entry for spectators$15 Car entryAwards announced at 3:30

Guided Tour

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

Join a park guide for a morning stroll at Wildlife Images. You’re tour will begin before General Admission so you’ll be able to see the Ambassador Staff feeding and interaction with the animals...

Herbal Elixirs & Apothecary at The Grower's Market in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4th & F Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Come enjoy all things local & visit Blissful Being Wellness, sip a tasty herbal drink and explore our apothecary!

