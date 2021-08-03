Cancel
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Robinhood, Clorox, American Airlines and More

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Robinhood — Shares of the newly public stock-trading app rose 24.2% in midday trading on Tuesday. Robinhood rose above its IPO price of $38 per share, to trade above $44 per share. ARK Invest's Cathie Wood has been buying shares of HOOD since its IPO. The Menlo Park, California-based company is a "top traded stock" on Fidelity, which is generally a good proxy for individual investor interest on a given day.

