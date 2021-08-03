Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laverne, OK

Live events Laverne — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Laverne Daily
Laverne Daily
 5 days ago

(LAVERNE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Laverne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laverne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3LiH_0bGRD27l00

2021 MVP Regional Retreat (Woodward)

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3333 Williams Ave, Woodward, OK

This website is supported through Oklahoma Baptists' gifts through the Cooperative Program. © 2021 All Rights Reserved - Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma | Privacy Policy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXeb0_0bGRD27l00

WPS School Supply Giveaway

Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2406 13th St, Woodward, OK

Woodward Public Schools and Living Word Fellowship are joining efforts to help your child get ready for school with a school supply giveaway. Even will be held at Woodward High School in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBgmc_0bGRD27l00

Nutrition Across the Ages

Shattuck, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 905 Main St, Shattuck, OK

Join us for a free lunch and presentation provided by Registered Dietition Ruth Ann Givens, M.S., RD/LD. She will be presenting on how our nutritional needs change across the age spans & will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFZOC_0bGRD27l00

Native Wildlife Workshop

Shattuck, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

For $50 you can come have a day of hands on instruction on the care, feeding, housing and realities of having a pet skunk, raccoon or fox. We will also be going over rehab requirements and the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Bzb5_0bGRD27l00

Annual FireFighter's Golf Scramble

Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Laverne, OK

This is a fun Scramble. Open to all FireFighters, paid and Volunteer, retired and active, newbie and oldie. Guests welcome.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Laverne Daily

Laverne Daily

Laverne, OK
4
Followers
149
Post
400
Views
ABOUT

With Laverne Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Woodward, OK
Government
City
Laverne, OK
City
Shattuck, OK
City
Woodward, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Baptists#The Cooperative Program#Woodward High School#Rd#Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy