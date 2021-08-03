Live events Laverne — what’s coming up

(LAVERNE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Laverne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laverne:

2021 MVP Regional Retreat (Woodward) Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3333 Williams Ave, Woodward, OK

WPS School Supply Giveaway Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2406 13th St, Woodward, OK

Woodward Public Schools and Living Word Fellowship are joining efforts to help your child get ready for school with a school supply giveaway. Even will be held at Woodward High School in the...

Nutrition Across the Ages Shattuck, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 905 Main St, Shattuck, OK

Join us for a free lunch and presentation provided by Registered Dietition Ruth Ann Givens, M.S., RD/LD. She will be presenting on how our nutritional needs change across the age spans & will...

Native Wildlife Workshop Shattuck, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

For $50 you can come have a day of hands on instruction on the care, feeding, housing and realities of having a pet skunk, raccoon or fox. We will also be going over rehab requirements and the...

Annual FireFighter's Golf Scramble Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Laverne, OK

This is a fun Scramble. Open to all FireFighters, paid and Volunteer, retired and active, newbie and oldie. Guests welcome.