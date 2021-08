Now that cryptocurrencies are flourishing, with tens of thousands of mainstream investors and blue-chip companies incorporating blockchain technology, policymakers are starting to talk more seriously about creating regulations to protect investors. I share their concerns for consumers who are being buffeted by volatile Bitcoin prices and fly-by-night crypto investment scams. At the same time, we need to be careful how much we regulate such a nascent market. We need some regulation to protect investors, but not so much as to stifle entrepreneurship, innovation and investment.