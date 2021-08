Paul Anthony Perry, Sr., age 59 of Southside, Tenn., passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his residence. He entered this life on June 3, 1962 in Montgomery County, Tenn. to the late Pete Perry and Thelma Cleo Perry. He was a great mechanic and excelled in construction work. Paul loved NASCAR racing and his family, especially his momma. He will be missed by many.