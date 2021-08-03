Ravenna calendar: Events coming up
(RAVENNA, NE) Ravenna has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ravenna:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 35875 Sodtown Rd, Ravenna, NE
August 14, 2021 * TIME: Pee Wee – 1:00 pm followed by Youth; Open Barrels – 12:00 p.m. * Exhibitions 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. – $5 each * Entry Fees: Pee Wee – $5; Youth – $30; Open EF – $45; Office...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Booster Picnic to be held in the park after the volleyball and football scrimmages. Bring a salad or dessert to share. Cost of the meal is $5; athletes, student managers, coaches, and Booster...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
This will be a small "pop up" style event with a few vendors. The vendors that will be at the event are: 1. Mills Farms 2. Ash Canyon Creations 3. One Hundredfold 4. Sassy Clay Creations 5...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Fridays, 4 pm - 7 pm(First Fridays, 5 - 9 pm) Location: Genoa Street
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 35875 Sodtown Rd, Ravenna, NE
Expos start at 4:30pm Youth Barrels can run with open at 6:30 PM
