Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Toxaway, NC

Lake Toxaway calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Lake Toxaway News Alert
Lake Toxaway News Alert
 5 days ago

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Lake Toxaway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Toxaway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKNkJ_0bGRCn9U00

Garden Conservancy Master Series Event at Southern Highlands Reserve

Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 558 Summit Ridge Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Southern Highlands Reserve is pleased to partner with The Garden Conservancy, America’s leading non-profit garden advocacy organization, to present a very special event, “Garden Masters: Botanical...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m40C7_0bGRCn9U00

Guided Nature Hike

Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Love learning cool stuff about nature? Join us for a hike on one of our private trails and learn about cool critters, flowers, trees and our amazing mountain ecology! Earthshine is located on 76...

Learn More

Archery/ Tomahawk Throwing

Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Enjoy a short hike through the Earthshine Lodge 76-acre property and learn the basics of shooting and throwing. Our instructor(s) will show you the basics, give you some pointers, and maintain a...

Learn More

Wilderness Skills

Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Ever wonder what to do if you’re lost in the wild? Join one of our experienced instructors for a fun and adventurous jaunt through the wilderness where you’ll learn to build a debris shelter...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhY2Z_0bGRCn9U00

Fly Tying Workshops

Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC

Join us for a free fly tying workshop every Tuesday over at the Forks of the River Taproom. Each week we will explore new skills and a new fly. Vise will be provided if you can not bring your own...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway, NC
24
Followers
169
Post
805
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Toxaway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosman, NC
City
Lake Toxaway, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Love#Nc Enjoy#Nc Ever#Vise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy