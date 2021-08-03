Lake Toxaway calendar: Events coming up

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Lake Toxaway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Toxaway:

Garden Conservancy Master Series Event at Southern Highlands Reserve Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 558 Summit Ridge Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Southern Highlands Reserve is pleased to partner with The Garden Conservancy, America’s leading non-profit garden advocacy organization, to present a very special event, “Garden Masters: Botanical...

Guided Nature Hike Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Love learning cool stuff about nature? Join us for a hike on one of our private trails and learn about cool critters, flowers, trees and our amazing mountain ecology! Earthshine is located on 76...

Archery/ Tomahawk Throwing Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Enjoy a short hike through the Earthshine Lodge 76-acre property and learn the basics of shooting and throwing. Our instructor(s) will show you the basics, give you some pointers, and maintain a...

Wilderness Skills Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC

Ever wonder what to do if you’re lost in the wild? Join one of our experienced instructors for a fun and adventurous jaunt through the wilderness where you’ll learn to build a debris shelter...

Fly Tying Workshops Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC

Join us for a free fly tying workshop every Tuesday over at the Forks of the River Taproom. Each week we will explore new skills and a new fly. Vise will be provided if you can not bring your own...