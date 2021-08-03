Lake Toxaway calendar: Events coming up
(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Lake Toxaway has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Toxaway:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 558 Summit Ridge Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC
Southern Highlands Reserve is pleased to partner with The Garden Conservancy, America’s leading non-profit garden advocacy organization, to present a very special event, “Garden Masters: Botanical...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC
Love learning cool stuff about nature? Join us for a hike on one of our private trails and learn about cool critters, flowers, trees and our amazing mountain ecology! Earthshine is located on 76...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC
Enjoy a short hike through the Earthshine Lodge 76-acre property and learn the basics of shooting and throwing. Our instructor(s) will show you the basics, give you some pointers, and maintain a...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1600 Golden Rd, Lake Toxaway, NC
Ever wonder what to do if you’re lost in the wild? Join one of our experienced instructors for a fun and adventurous jaunt through the wilderness where you’ll learn to build a debris shelter...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC
Join us for a free fly tying workshop every Tuesday over at the Forks of the River Taproom. Each week we will explore new skills and a new fly. Vise will be provided if you can not bring your own...
