Consortium of Colleges led by Framingham State receive $441K federal grant aimed at decreasing the cost of textbooks through the creation of Open Educational Resources (OER)
A consortium of six colleges led by Framingham State University, as well as the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, has received a $441,367 grant from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) aimed at increasing the number of college courses utilizing free Open Educational Resources (OER) rather than costly textbooks.
