City Alert: The City of Fairfield launches broadband survey
Fairfield, California (Tuesday, August 3, 2021)— The City of Fairfield has launched a Broadband Action Planning process to increase options for broadband service throughout the community. In May of 2021, Fairfield City Council approved a plan to build out a city-owned broadband network that would expand access to high-speed internet across the community using a portion of the City’s American Rescue Plan funds (ARP). The city has partnered with Magellan Advisors, a nationwide broadband consulting firm who conducted work for the City in 2019, to assist with the plan.www.dailyrepublic.com
